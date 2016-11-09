The details of enhanced benefits in the health insurance scheme for government employees were explained at a meeting convened here on Tuesday. Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts Tenkasi S. Jawahar, who presided over the meeting, said the enhanced scheme implemented by the State government would be in effect from 2016 to 2020 through United India Insurance company.

According to a release, the scheme would provide a health insurance cover for a maximum of up to Rs. 7.5 lakh towards treatment of the insured. It was a cashless scheme and a total of 10,22, 843 beneficiaries across the State would benefit through this enhanced insurance scheme.

In Thoothukudi district, a total of 25,006 government employees and their families would benefit from the scheme. The government would pay a sum of Rs.2,415 as annual premium along with service tax towards the scheme to the insurance company. Under the scheme, the employees would have to pay a premium of Rs. 180 a month. The government had extended the scheme to cover dependents of beneficiaries with 40 per cent disability, irrespective of their age. Collector M. Ravikumar, Joint Director of New Insurance Scheme A.P. Mahabarathy, Regional Joint Director K.S. Muthupandian, District Treasury Officer A. Fathima Shantha, Deputy General Manager of United India Insurance Company V. Ragunathan, K. Ramakrishnan, Divisional Manager of the company attended.