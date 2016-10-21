Scholars from France, Malaysia, Sri Lanka to attend the two-day conference

Seeking to highlight the unique features of the Tamil tradition and culture and discuss varied aspects of Tamil culture from different perspectives, the Alagappa University is organising two-day International Conference “Tamil Culture – A multi-dimensional perspective” at the university from October 22.

“As the Tamils have spread over different parts of the world, the conference will deliberate the impact of Tamil tradition and culture on other countries. It will also deliberate as how the Tamils in other countries have protected their tradition and culture,” Prof. S. Subbiah, Vice Chancellor of the varsity told reporters here on Thursday.

He said distinguished scholars from France, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and from various universities in the country have given their consent to address the conference, organised by the Centre for Tamil Culture, Alagappa University.

The “Centre for Tamil Culture” which was established in February this year, has proposed to conduct workshops and seminars in order to make known to the outside world the great principles with which Tamils led their lives, he said.

Dr. S. Sachithanantham, Prof. J.P. Prasanth Moro (from France), M. Krishnan (from Malaysia), N. Subaraj, Shanthikesavan (from Sri Lanka), Prof. A. Arivunambi (from Pondicherry University), Prof. Aranga Pari (from Annamalai University) and Prof. Muhilai Rajapandian (from Central Classical Tamil Institute) are some of the scholars taking part in the conference, he said.

The valedictory function on October 23 would be addressed by Tamil Scholar Ponnambala Adigalar, Kundrakudi Atheenam, Prof. C. Sundaresan, Department of Folk Arts, Tamil University, Thanjavur, Prof. M. Ramakrishnan, Central University, Jharkand, he also said.

Folk art programmes

Cultural programme by the students of the Department of Fine Arts, highlighting the nuances of Tamil folk arts would be held on the evening of October 22, he added.