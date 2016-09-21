A special medical camp was organised by the Tiruchi Corporation at SMESC Colony in ward 42 on Monday as part of the civic body’s measures to prevent dengue fever.

The camp was meant to screen residents, especially those with fever. The camp was aimed at meant to ensuring prompt treatment to of persons suffering from fever, especially from low income groups, Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said in a press release. Residents of the locality were also given supplied nilavembu kudineer, which is believed to help in building immunity against dengue.

Corporation workers also took up a house-to-house operation to destroy eradicate mosquito breeding sources.