The Mayoral polls to elect the city’s first citizen is likely to be held on September 28. The notification in this regard, in all probability, will be issued on Thursday by the Regional Commissioner.

The term of the present Mayor B.N. Manjunath Reddy and his deputy Hemalatha Gopalaiah ended on September 10 and the polls were initially scheduled on September 19.

However, it has now been deferred owing to the delay in submitting the list of eligible voters to the office of Regional Commissioner, highly placed sources said.

The post of the Mayor is reserved for Backward Classes (B) Woman category, the sources said.

Total voters

BBMP councillors: 197 (Congress 76, BJP 100, JD (S) 14, Independents 7)

MLAs and MLCs: 56 (including 28 city MLAs)

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members: 16

Total: 269

Present composition

BJP: 125

Congress: 112

JD(S): 23

Independents: 9

The term of the Mayor

and Deputy

Mayor ended on September 10