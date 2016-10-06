NKKPR Sugar Mills owes Rs. 30 crorein all as dues to farmers

Sugarcane growers, who had supplied their produce to the NKKPR Sugar Mills at Talaignayar near here, resumed their agitation on Wednesday to recover the arrears that the mill owed to them by blocking trucks transporting sugar from the mills.

The stir began on Tuesday night.

The cooperative sugar mill has arrears totalling Rs. 30 crore. Members of the Tamil Nadu Sugar Cane Growers’ Association and those who had supplied cane to the mills had been up in arms against the management and staged several agitations seeking payment of arrears.

On September 27, when trucks loaded with sugar produced at the mill were about to leave the mills, farmers blocked the vehicles demanding immediate payment of arrears.

They staged a black flag demonstration against the administration.

During the talks held subsequently, the management promised to clear arrears within 10 days and promised not to move the stocks elsewhere till then.

The agitation was withdrawn and the sugar bags were returned to the mill godown from the trucks.

However, with arrears yet to be cleared as per the promise made to the growers, the authorities apparently tried to shift sugar stocks from the godown in trucks on Tuesday when growers got wind of the development and rushed to the mills.

They blocked the trucks carrying sugar bags and raised slogans denouncing the mill administration for not keeping its word on repayments.

Led by association State secretary Kasinathan, the cane growers decried the move to cheat the farmers and resumed their sit-in agitation inside the mill premises.