Math talent test

VELLORE: The District Science Centre, Vellore, is conducting Math Talent test for school students on December 4 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujam.

Students of classes V, VI, VII and VIII can take the test that would be held from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The test would be conducted on basic mathematics pattern recognition. A registration fee of Rs. 100 would be collected per student. The last date for registration is December 2. Registration would be made on first come first served basis.

A total of 104 prizes would be given for all four classes. For details, contact 0416-2253297.