All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP and State secretary of the party’s minority welfare wing Anwar Raja organised a mass prayer here and actor-politician Karunas organised a ‘yagam’ at Pasumpon for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Mr Anwar Raja, on behalf of the minority welfare wing, organised the prayer at the sprawling ‘Amma Park’ here on Wednesday evening. ‘Imam’ Akbar Alim conducted the prayer, which was attended by a larger number of people of all religions.

“The mass prayer was organised for the speedy recovery and long life of Amma, presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai,” Mr. Anwar Raja said. Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan, Paramakudi MLA S Muthiah, district secretary M.A. Muniasamy, women’s wing leader Kavitha Sasikumar, Kilakarai Municipal Chairperson S Raviyathul Katharia and former district secretaries G Muniasamy, Dharmar and Murugan were among others attended the prayer. Earlier, Mr. Karunas, MLA and founder-leader of Mukkulathor Pulipadai organised the ‘yagnam’ at the Samadhi and Temple of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon and offered special prayers for Ms Jayalalithaa. The ‘yagnam’ and special prayer were organised to plead Thevar Aiyya, an ardent devotee of Lord Muruga to give strength to ‘Amma’ to fight against the evil forces, recover from the illness and serve the people with new vigour, Mr. Karunas said. Mr. Manikandan and Mr. Anwar Raja and party leaders attended the yagnam and prayer.