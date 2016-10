Mason murdered

Venkatesan (40), a mason belonging to Avalurpet Road here, was allegedly murdered by a woman living-in with him.

According to police, Venkatesan abandoned his wife Suganthi after he had an affair with Vasanthi (35) of Thurinjapuram village, a married woman.

Both Venkatesan and Vasanthi lived together near Ayyankulam here.

After bitter differences recently, Vasanthi allegeldy poured kerosene on Venkatesan when he was sleeping, set him ablaze and escaped. He was admitted to Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital with severe burns and died there on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Vasanthi was arrested.