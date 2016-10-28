People standing in a long queue to pay homage at the Maruthu Brothers memorial in Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district on Thursday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

The district police deploy more than 2,000 personnel for security

The ‘guru puja’ of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, marking the 215th death anniversary of the freedom fighters, passed off peacefully as thousands of people from the district and neighbouring districts paid homage at their memorial here amid tight security on Thursday.

Three days after State Ministers O.S. Manian and G. Baskaran paid floral tributes to Periya Maruthu and Chinna Maruthu at an official event at their memorial in Tirupattur, leaders of various political parties and caste outfits visited the ‘samadhi’ of the freedom fighters here and paid their respects.

The Maruthu brothers, who ruled the district towards the end of the 18th century, were hanged by the British from a tamarind tree in Tirupattur – the spot is located near the bus stand now – for rebelling against them.

Their mortal remains were buried in front of Kalayarkoil temple.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukarasar, Congress legislature party leader K.R. Ramasamy, former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Minister Suba. Thangavelan, former MP Bhavani Rajendran, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders H. Raja, D. Kuppuramu and Suba. Nagarajan, actor and MLA S. Karunas, All India Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam leader N. Sethuraman, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam leader G.M. Sridhar Vandayar and N. Natarajan were among others who paid their homage.

“Everything went off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported in any part of the district,” Superintendent of Police T. Jayachandran told The Hindu . An estimated 6,000 volunteers visited the memorial and paid their tributes, he said. A section of volunteers came in 550 vehicles after obtaining passes, he also added.

The district administration had promulgated prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Cr.PC, banning all types of hired vehicles from carrying volunteers to the memorial to avoid any untoward incidents.

The district police had deployed more than 2,000 police personnel, set up check-posts and installed CCTV cameras at strategic points to maintain law and order and public peace.