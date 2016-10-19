The practice of marrying off minor girls poses a major challenge to maternity and child welfare, District Revenue Officer S. Palani said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating an awareness camp at Kanalapadi, Mr. Palani asserted that child marriages neither result in healthy mothers nor healthy children. He also highlighted addiction to junk food among children as another major challenge.

Zonal Director of Field Publicity M. Annadurai, Deputy Director of Health Services V. Govindan, Puducherry Field Publicity Office Assistant Director T. Sivakumar and Rama Perumal, the director of ‘Sinam’, an NGO, were among those who took part in the event.