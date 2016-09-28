Students of AVS Educational Institutions greetingT. Mariyappan, who won gold medal at the Rio Paralympics 2016, during a felicitation function held at the AVS College of Arts and Science in Salem on Monday.Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Even while various organisations and institutions have been felicitating T. Mariyappan, who created history by winning the gold in the high jump event at the recently concluded Rio Paralympics, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and its youth wing Young Indians (Yi) honoured him in a different way by inducting him as an honorary member of the latter.

Mr. Mariyappan was inducted as a honorary member of the Salem chapter of the Young Indians at a function held at the AVS College of Arts and Science here on Monday.

P. Vimalan, Chairman, CII Salem district, inducted him as the honorary member. S. S. Yuvaraj, vice chairman, CCI Salem district; V. Sudhakar, convener, Entrepreneurship panel, CII; Yatin B. Shah, Chair, Salem chapter of Yi; Dinesh K. Amudhan, chairman, Yuva Panel of Yi, present on the occasion, felicitated Mr. Mariyappan.

The Pioneer Sports Club, also offered him honorary membership, which Mariyappan readily agreed, according to Mr. Vimalan.