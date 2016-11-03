The Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) have drawn a plan to step up vigil at ‘landing points’ in the seashore and carry out surprise checks in uninhabited islets in the Gulf of Mannar region to prevent smuggling.

Though there was a sharp decline in smuggling of gold from Sri Lanka through sea route in the last two years, smuggling of narcotics and other items continued as the CSG geared up to prevent smuggling activities by stepping up vigil and surveillance. After finding that the smugglers used the islets for smuggling activities, the CSG drew plans to carry out surprise checks in the islets in coordination with the local police and forest personnel, R. Sakthivel, Superintendent of Police, CSG, Ramanathapuram, has said.