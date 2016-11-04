“The BJP had failed to fulfil its promise to protect farm lands”

Even after completion of half of its term, the Central Government, led by Narendra Modi, has failed to protect the interests of farmers, and hence All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) members have decided to march towards Parliament to press the Centre to take steps to prevent farmers’ suicides and abandon “anti-farmer policies”, according to Vijoo Krishnan, national joint secretary of the Sabha.

Talking to media persons before talking about ‘March Towards Parliament’ among farm labourers and tribal people here on Thursday, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party had failed to fulfil its promise to protect farm lands. Instead, its policies had helped corporates grab farm lands.

Even M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations, which included minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce, were not implemented by the Centre. Around 3.5 lakh farmers had so far committed suicide — 52 farmers taking the extreme step every day — in the country, he pointed out.

The Centre, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, had claimed that it could not implement M.S. Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations. “With the amendment to the proposed Bill that required no consent of the farmers for land acquisition, corporates could easily grab farm land,” Mr. Krishnan charged.

He said effective implementation of watershed programmes, micro irrigation projects and rainwater harvesting structures would solve the crisis to a certain extent. Already, groundwater table had gone down steeply. Even the fertile Punjab belt had been facing acute water crisis. Cultivable land too had been shrinking sharply owing to indiscriminate grabbing of lands by corporates and by the government for other purposes including infrastructure development. “We will raise all these issues in New Delhi,” he said.

The farmers and Sabha members who started their tour from Kashmir, Kolkatta and Kanyakumari would converge in New Delhi on November 24, he added.

AIKS leader P. Shanmugam accompanied him.

Dindigul

Rousing welcome was accorded to the campaign committee at Batlagundu in the evening.

Addressing the gathering, leaders of various farmers’ associations in the district demanded withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Bill, 2013, minimum support price for agricultural produces and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations.