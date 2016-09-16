The Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) has decided to support the bandh called by the Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations on Friday. The Vanigar Sangams, and lorry owners’ federations too have extended their support to the bandh. A resolution passed at the meeting held on Friday, HOSTIA demanded that the Karnataka Government should ensure safety to the life and property of Tamils in that State.

Namakkal

Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation has expressed support to the proposed State-wide bandh on Friday against the violence unleashed targeting Tamil people and their vehicles in Karnataka.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, federation president Sella. Rajamani said that around one lakh sand lorries will not be operated from dawn-to-dusk during the bandh.

He also said that insurance claim for the damaged vehicles in Karnataka should be settled immediately failing which the federation would file a case in the Madras High Court against the Karnataka government.

Likewise, the Namakkal Taluk Lorry Association has said that it would support the bandh on Friday.

Speaking to the media, its president R. Vanglee said that many associations in Namakkal, including motor workshop owners, mechanic owners, tyre re-retreading, motorspare parts dealers, Old Motorspare Parts Owners Association, Taluk Lorry Booking Agents Association, Body Builders Association, Mini Van and Mini Bus Owners’ Association and Poultry Farmers Federation will take part in the strike.

With most of the labour-dependent industries expressing support to the bandh, business transactions are expected to get affected on Friday.

Medical shops to down shutters

More than 32,000 medical shops functioning in the State will down shutters for half-a-day on Friday in support of the State-wide bandh. K.K. Selvan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, told presspersons here that the medical shops will remain closed till afternoon across the State.

Besides, the members of the association will also stage demonstrations in front of the Collectorates in the districts to condemn violence in Karnataka, he added.