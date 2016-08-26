SUB-HUMAN CONDITIONS: The Madras High Court has taken exception to the State government’s inability to effectively enforce the ban on manual scavenging. — FILE PHOTO

Says it will be forced to intervene if necessary action is not taken.

Identifying and compensating the victims of manual scavenging is an issue which certainly needs the attention of the State government as otherwise, the court would be required to pronounce judicial orders, the Madras High Court has said while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation on a PIL moved by A. Narayanan of Change India organisation seeking directions to the State government to curb manual scavenging and to award compensation to the families of the dead involved in job, in line with the provisions of Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

When the plea came up for hearing recently, the State government filed a status report explaining the progress made in identifying the victims of manual scavenging and compensating them as per the Act, and the directions of the Supreme Court.

As regards compensating the families of deceased manual scavengers on private premises, the government submitted that it had approached the Supreme Court through a review application, to reconsider its decision making the State government liable to compensate families of such victims.

The government added that the court could be assured that it was committed towards expeditious payment of compensation to families of victims in all other eligible cases.

Calling the progress report filed by the government as a “stagnant” report, Mr. Narayanan said: “The government is taking a whimsical and highly regressive and deliberately misleading stand that the State is not liable to compensate the families of victims in case of violation of prohibition of manual scavenging by a private party.”

Condemning the “recalcitrant” attitude of the government, the petitioner added that the authorities left in the lurch families of 85 dead manual scavengers. Besides, 41 families of the deceased manual scavengers could not be traced.

Recording the submission, the Bench said: “The petitioner has pointed out that the issue is of compensation to be paid by the government and if private parties are responsible, recovery can be made by the State government.

“He, thus, submits that on the one hand, there are various freebies and on the other hand, due benefits are not being extended to the class which requires such benefits, in the form of compensation.”

Pointing out the untraceable 41 families, the Bench said the situation ought not to come such a pass, where to locate such persons, the petitioner had to file a habeas corpus petition.

Granting some more time for the newly appointed Additional Advocate General to examine the issue and advice the government accordingly, the Bench made it clear that the impending local body elections should not affect the task to be performed on this behalf as that excuse was not acceptable.