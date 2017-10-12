Manjalar dam overflows; entire inflow released to fill tanks

more-in

THENI

Several parts of Theni district experienced heavy rainfall and Dindigul district received moderate to heavy showers on Thursday.

Manjalar dam has surplussed as storage crossed the maximum level of 55 feet. The entire inflow of 111 cusecs of water is discharged into the river. Public Works Department officials have been diverting the discharge to fill tanks in downstream areas.

Fifty-five cusecs of water is diverted to fill a tank near Ghat Road in Batlagundu and 56 cusecs of water to improve storage in Veerankulam near Kattakamanpatti.

Manjalar dam received 34 mm rainfall. The PWD officials have decided to release water from the dam for irrigation of old and new ayacut areas on October 15. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is expected to release the water.

Farmers are raising nurseries and transplanting seedlings in full swing in Cumbum valley. Agricultural activities are hectic in rain-fed areas too.

Agriculture Department officials said the area under rain-fed crops could be expanded manyfold this year owing to comfortable rain across the district. Production of groundnut, cotton and millets would be good this year, they added.

Dindigul, Kodaikanal and Palani received heavy to moderate rainfall on Wednesday night. Total rainfall recorded in Dindigul district was 181 mm and average rainfall was 18.1 mm. Dindigul and nearby areas received mild showers on Thursday morning. Sky was overcast in several areas.

Storage level in Agaram tank went up substantially owing to heavy discharge from Mavur dam which surplussed on Wednesday. The tank is expected to surplus very soon.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Dindigul 47.7, Nilakottai 30, Palani 22, Kodaikanal Boat Club 21, Oddanchatram 18, Kamatchipuram 9.2, Vedasandur 4.7, Natham 4.5 and Vedasandur Tobacco Research Station 3.2.