: The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man on charges of raping and murdering a woman in Tiruvarur district in November 2013.

Judge S. Senthil Kumaresan also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the accused, B. Manivel.

The case, which was initially probed by the Vadapathimangalam police, was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID following a direction from the Madras High Court.

The 28-year-old victim was a relative of Manivel who was unemployed and had been following her. The woman who worked in a medical shop had chided Manivel for following her.

According to the prosecution, Manivel intercepted the victim while she was returning home riding a bicycle from the medical shop. He raped the woman in an agricultural field and murdered her.

Thereafter, he dumped the body in a waterbody.

The Vadapathimangalam police initially booked a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as suspicious death. Subsequently, it was altered as a case of rape and murder.

The victim’s brother meanwhile approached the High Court which ordered that the case be probed by the CB-CID.

Subsequently, it was transferred to the CB-CID and the investigating agency took it up in April 2014.