A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by his house owner here on Saturday.

Krishnamurthy (50), of Ammapet, had rented his three houses in which Krishnamurthy, a labourer, is one of the tenants. He was living with his wife Gowri (25), a pregnant woman. Since the labourer Krishnamurthy’s brother and sister-in-law had died, their daughters were living with him.

Recently, Krishnamurthy scolded the children over some issue.

On Saturday, while the labourer was fetching water from the pipe, the owner beat him.

When the labourer questioned him, an altercation broke out between the two.

Later, the owner entered the house and took a knife and stabbed the tenant. Krishnamurthy fell down and died on the way to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Ammapet police registered a murder case and arrested the house owner.