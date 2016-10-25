A man and his son were arrested here on Monday for selling crackers without getting permission.

The police also seized crackers worth Rs. One lakh from the shop. Police said Badushah Ibrahim (57) and his son Siddiq Ali (29) belonging to Valluvar Nagar, Patteeswaram, were taken into custody after officials found that they were selling crackers at a makeshift shop at Patteeswaram bazaar without getting permit.

Youth held

The Nidamangalam police in Tiruvarur district have taken a youth into custody on charges of sexually assaulting a physically challenged 13-year-old Dalit girl. Police said S. Sharanraj (21) of Veeravanallur Colony Street near Nidamangalam in Tiruvarur district was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl while she was alone in her house.