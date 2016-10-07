A real estate agent was sentenced to undergo 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a school girl in Palacode in 2014.

The prosecution case was that C. Suresh (32) had lured the Plus Two girl of marriage and committed the crime. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, the Palacode police registered a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2014 and arrested Suresh. Fast Track Mahila Court Sessions Judge sentenced him to undergo 10 years imprisonment besides levying fine of Rs. 5,000.

He was lodged at Vellore Central Prison.