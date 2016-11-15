The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Vellore on Monday sentenced an extension officer of Walaja Union to one-year rigorous imprisonment for demanding bribe.

A.D. Balaji, extension officer of the union, was nabbed by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption following a complaint that he had demanded a bribe for releasing a cheque in September, 2003.

Fined Rs. 5,000

When the case came up for hearing, the CJM sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one year each under sections 7 and 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000.