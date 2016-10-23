Man gets life for murdering wife

Thoothukudi Fast Track Mahila Court Judge J. Flora on Saturday sentenced an accused to undergo life imprisonment.

According to prosecution, J. Ramajeyam (49) of Puraiyoor, was found guilty of murdering his wife Dhanalakshmi (39). The incident occurred on June 8, 2015, when the accused poured petrol on her and set her ablaze while she was cooking. The victim died in the hospital the next day. Kurumbur police had filed a case.

The Judge said based on the dying declaration of the victim, the conviction was recorded. The accused was punished under Section-302 of IPC. Besides, fine of Rs.3,000 was imposed on the accused.