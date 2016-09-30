In the second case in as many days, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman was given the death sentence, here.

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a woman in the district in November 2013. On Wednesday a Coimbatore court sentenced a mason to death on the same charges.

Pronouncing the verdict, Judge S. Senthil Kumaresan slapped a fine of Rs. 5,000 on B. Manivel.

The case which was initially probed by the Vadapathimangalam police in the district was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) following a direction from the Madras High Court.

The victim was a relative of B. Manivel (23) who was unemployed and he had been stalking her. The woman who worked in a shop had chided Manivel for following her.

According to the prosecution, Manivel intercepted her while she was returning home riding a bicycle from the shop. He raped the woman in a field and murdered her. Thereafter, he dumped the body in a waterbody and left the spot.

The Vadapathimangalam police initially booked a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Subsequently, it was altered to a case of rape and murder.

The victim’s brother meanwhile approached the High Court which ordered that the case be probed by the CB-CID. Subsequently, it was transferred to the CB-CID and the investigating agency took it up in April 2014.

The investigating agency pursued the case by carrying out the DNA test to establish that Manivel was behind the grave offence, said the prosecution sources. Manivel was named as the accused and the trial was held at the Fast Track Mahila Court.