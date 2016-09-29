A man from Mullipadi village alleged that Nallathambi, brother of former Assembly Speaker K. Kalimuthu cheated him of Rs. 17 lakh. He allegedly received the money, promising to get APRO post for his son in Public Relations Department.

In a petition submitted to Superintendent of Police A. Saravanan, the petitioner, T.P. Ravichandran, alleged that he had given Rs. 15 lakh to Mr. Nallathambi on July 13, 2013 in order to get APRO post for his son.

D. Rajarajan of Madurai IAS Academy and his relatives took the responsibility for the financial deal. They only introduced Mr. Nallathambi to his son Vignesh when he was preparing for public service exams in their institute, he claimed.

Later, Mr. Nallathambi demanded Rs. 2 lakh which, he said, had to be given to Tamil Nadu Governor’s son as the Governor’s signature was essential to issue an order in this regard. The money was given to him.

When the Chief Minister released the order appointing 41 APROs, his son’s name was missing. But Mr. Nallathambi took them to Chennai on March 3, 2016 to get the appointment order. But he expressed his inability to get the order and assured them that he would return the money. He also signed a stamp paper for having accepted the money, Mr. Ravichandran said in his petition.

Later, Mr. Nallathambi gave two cheques for Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh. But they were not honoured by the bank owing to poor balance in his account. Even after repeated requests, he refused to return the amount, Mr. Ravichandran said, and appealed to the SP to take action against him.