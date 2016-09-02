A man crossing a railway track near here was run over by train on Thursday.

Puguazhendhi (27) of Paniyur village was a mini cargo carrier driver and was about to get married in a few days.

He was distributing invitations for his marriage in Enthal village.

He crossed the railway track without noticing the oncoming Katpadi-Villupuram passenger train.

Villupuram railway police rushed to the spot and investigation is on.