A man crossing a railway track near here was run over by train on Thursday.
Puguazhendhi (27) of Paniyur village was a mini cargo carrier driver and was about to get married in a few days.
He was distributing invitations for his marriage in Enthal village.
He crossed the railway track without noticing the oncoming Katpadi-Villupuram passenger train.
Villupuram railway police rushed to the spot and investigation is on.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.