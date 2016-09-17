A 30-year-old man was picked up for questioning for hurling a petrol bomb at a public meeting at Jalakandapuram in which Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Edappadi K. Palaniswami was speaking here on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 8.45 p.m. when the Minister was addressing the AIADMK party meeting and D. Anandakumar of Jalakandapuram, who was sitting in the meeting, threw a carry bag containing petrol on the stage.

The bag did not reach the stage and instead fell on the amplifier placed in front of the stage and caught fire. The Minister along with other functionaries left the stage immediately.

The amplifier was damaged in the fire and cadre caught Anandakumar. He was taken to the Jalakandapuram police station.

Inquiries revealed that he joined the DMK two months ago and is yet to receive the membership card.

Inquiry is on to ascertain the reason behind him throwing the petrol bomb on the Minister.

The police said that after receiving the complaint, case would be registered and he would be arrested. The incident caused panic among the cadres.