Manojkumar (29) of Arumpuliyur village in Polur Taluk, Tiruvannamalai district, died in an accident involving his motorcycle and two transport corporation buses at Irungattukottai on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday. According to police, the accident took place at 11.45 a.m. while the victim was proceeding towards Chennai following a Metropolitian Transport Corporation bus heading for Avadi from Sriperumpudur.

He was trapped between the two buses after a State Transport Corporation (Villupuram) bus, proceeding to Chennai from Cheyyar hit the motorcycle from behind. He died on the spot and 10 passengers travelling in the two buses sustained injuries in the incident.

The victim, working in a private company, was on his way to Chennai after celebrating Deepavali with his family at Arumpuliyur, said the Sriperumpudur police, who have registered a case and are investigating.