Relatives of a 25-year-old man, who collapsed and later died without responding to treatment on Wednesday, laid siege to the Gudiyatham taluk police station suspecting foul play in his death.

Munusamy (25), a resident of Bodiappanur, was arrested along with four others by Forest department personnel for felling red sander trees in the Mordhana Reserve Forest area on September 7. He was released on bail earlier this month.

Munusamy’s father Sekaran lodged a complaint that his son had gone to the Pernambut Forest Range Office on Wednesday to sign the register for conditional bail. He collapsed on his way back and was admitted to the Government Hospital at Gudiyatham. He died on Wednesday night. The relatives dispersed after the police assured that an inquiry would be conducted.