Man kills wife attempts suicide

A youth is said to have murdered his wife at Kadayanallur before attempting to commit suicide by slashing his throat on Friday.

According to the police, Abdul Khader (27), a resident of Rahmaniapuram, hacked his wife Taslima (20) in a quarrel using a vegetable cutter.

He was to have left the country for employment abroad on Friday.

On seeing his wife struggle for her life, Abdul Khader attempted to slash his throat using the cutter.

He was taken to the Tenkasi government hospital for treatment and later shifted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The Kadayanallur police have registered a case.