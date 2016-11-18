Police suspect the aim was to settle marital disputes

A 30-year-old man from Bheereshwaranagar killed his two sons — aged five and four — after a row with his wife on Wednesday. The police believe that the filicide was a deliberate act of revenge as the suspect Sathish Kumar had picked up the boys from the crèche in the morning while his wife Jyothi was at work in a plastic factory, took them to his house and killed them.

After completing her work and realising that her husband Sathish Kumar had picked up their children, Jyothi went home. “She found her sons dead and her husband missing,” said a police officer.

Initial police reports revealed that older child was bludgeoned with a blunt object while his sibling was strangled. “Sathish Kumar, who is a plumber, is on the run,” an officer said.

According to the police, Sathish Kumar and Jyothi got married six years ago and moved to Bengaluru in 2011. Sathish is from Humnabad in Bidar. Jyothi is from Kanakapura and works in a factory. On Tuesday evening, Jyothi left the house with their children and went to her mother’s home nearby following an argument with Sathish.

The Subramanyapura police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused