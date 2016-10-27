Police personnel remove the body of Saravanan, who was found murdered on top of the old town hill, on Wednesday. –Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

A man, who was involved in red sander smuggling, was found murdered at the top of the old town hill in Vellore on Wednesday. Police said two persons have surrendered in connection with the murder.

Saravanan, aged 33 years, was missing since Tuesday evening. His wife, Devibala, had lodged a complaint at the Vellore South Police station, and a ‘man missing’ case was filed.

“We received an anonymous call that a man was found murdered on top of the hill. Meanwhile, two persons – Appu alias Aravindan and Hassain – surrendered in the Vellore court that they had murdered Saravanan,” a police official said.

Following this, police took the duo to the spot. Saravanan’s hands and legs were tied up and his throat was slashed. Police recovered the body and sent for post mortem.

The official said the motive could be linked to red sanders smuggling. Saravanan was the nephew of folk dancer Mohanambal, a suspected red sanders smuggler.

In 2014, police seized over Rs. four crore from Mohanambal’s house in Vellore. It was suspected that Mohanambal and Saravanan were involved in red sander smuggling and amassed wealth.

Police said there were a number of cases against him. This included attempt to murder and red sander smuggling cases.