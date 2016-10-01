A 58-year-old man was seriously injured in an elephant attack near Bokkapuram on Friday evening.

The victim, R Krishnaraj, from Ketti, had come to the Mariamman Temple in Bokkapuram for a temple festival along with other members of his family. On Friday, the family was cooking by the roadside when a herd of elephants suddenly emerged from the thicket around which Krishnaraj and his family were cooking.

One of the elephants began chasing away Krishnaraj and his family members. Forest Department officials said that a calf could have been among the herd, resulting in the herd being very aggressive. One of the elephants attacked Krishnaraj, who sustained serious injuries to his back and spinal column. He has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.