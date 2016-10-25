A 42-year-old lorry driver of Dharmapuri district was arrested on charges of murdering a 55-year-old woman in Mecheri recently. Govindammal of Mottur was working at a shop in Mecheri bus stand preparing sweets and snacks. On October 20, she did not return home and her body was found the next day with head smashed in Suriyanoor. Her mobile call records revealed that frequent calls were exchanged with Kumar of Dharmapuri. The driver was picked up for questioning who revealed that he murdered her as she refused sexual favour. He was arrested on Monday and produced in the court and lodged at Central Prison.

