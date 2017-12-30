Man held, 2.5 kg jewellery recovered

more-in

Police have arrested a man in Gujarat and seized 2.5 kg of stolen gold jewellery from him.

A team from Vellore nabbed Harinder Singh, who worked as a car driver for a jeweller here and fled with the jewels .

According to a release, Mittalal, 38, was running a jewellery shop along with his brothers at Kammavanpettai. Mr. Mittalal supplied gold jewellery to shop in villages in the district.

He recruited Harinder Singh of Madhya Pradesh as his car driver nearly six months ago. He also used to take Singh along with him while collecting money for the jewellery supplied.

On October 23, Mr. Mittalal had taken nearly 2.5 kg of gold jewellery in his car for supplying them to various shops. He had stopped the car at a jewellery shop at Velapadi and gone inside. When he returned after a few minutes, the car was missing.

Singh had parked the vehicle near a hospital and decamped with the jewellery, the release said.

Mr. Mittalal lodged a complaint with the Vellore south police and a case was registered. Based on instruction from the Superintendent of Police, Vellore, two special teams headed by Vellore Deputy Superintendent of Police were formed. A team went to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in search of Singh.

On December 29, the team arrested Singh in Gujarat with the help of the local police and seized 1.9 kg of gold jewellery from him. Singh had hidden 600 gm of jewellery under a tree near Vellore Cantonment. The police seized a total of 2.5 kg of jewellery .