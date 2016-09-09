Police have arrested a man for hacking a 5-year-old boy to death and attempting to murder his mother at Pettai here on Thursday.

The police said Kala (30) of Pettai left her husband S. Arumugam (35) recently to live in her mother’s house in the same area along with her 8-month-old son following frequent quarrels with her husband. As Arumugam suspected that Kala had left him on the advice of one of her relatives, E. Prema (35), living in the same area, he attacked Prema and her 5-year-old son Tharun with a sickle on Thursday evening.

While Tharun, who suffered multiple cut injuries, died on the spot, Prema has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with cut injuries on her forehead and hands.

The people in the area chased Arumugam and caught him, the police said.

Pettai police have registered a case.