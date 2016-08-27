A man was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Ayothiapattanam near here on Friday morning.

R. Vijay alias Vijayakumar (40), of Gandhi Colony in Kootathupatti, Ayothiapattanam, was sitting near his house, when the gang of eight members arrived on two motorcycles and attacked him till he died.

Superintendent of Police P. Rajan, Vazhapadi DSP Somasundaram, Karipatti Police Station Inspector Kandavel along with over 100 police personnel rushed to the spot. A post-mortem examination was done at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to relatives in the evening. Policemen have been posted in the village to prevent untoward incidents. Inquiries revealed that three murder cases and five burglary cases were pending against Vijayakumar. He was involved in many ‘katta panchayats’. Vijayakumar was working with ‘Valathi’ Vijay.

A few months ago Vijayakumar left him and started his own operations. Enmity with his rivals would have led to the murder, police sources said.