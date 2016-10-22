A 37-year-old man, who sexually assaulted his 14-year-old daughter in 2013 was sentenced to undergo seven years imprisonment here.

The prosecution case is that Dharmalingam of Kondalampatti was married and has two daughters and a son. He is an alcoholic and used to beat his wife frequently.

In July 2013, when his wife was away, he sexually assaulted his daughter. The girl informed her mother, who in turn lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Kondalampatti. Mahila court judge Vijayakumari found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo seven years imprisonment besides levying a fine of Rs. 2,000. He was later lodged at Salem Central Prison.