The Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a painter to 10 years imprisonment for abetting his wife’s suicide due to excessive alcoholism.

Christopher Suresh (29) of Periyasemur Jeevanagar had sold off the jewellery of his wife Christi Rama (22) and caused enormous debts due to his drinking habit. Though he was bailed out of his financial problems by her family, he had resorted to drinking again.

During August, 2011, he had quarrelled with his wife in an inebriated condition driving her to commit suicide out of frustration. Mahila Court Judge Thirunavakarasu awarded three years imprisonment and imposed Rs. 5,000 fine for torture, and 10 years imprisonment and Rs. 10,000 fine for abetting suicide.

The terms would run concurrently.

In another case, the judge sentenced a housemaid to life for attempting to murder an 80-year-old woman. Kannammal (55) had tried to crush the head of Subbulakshmi when questioned about her irregularity in work. The octogenarian, who sustained injuries, underwent treatment and recovered.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on her.