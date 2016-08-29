A 36-year-old man detained by the police for interrogation was found hanging from the cell at the Pattukkottai police station early on Sunday.

V. Ravikanth of Enathy Karambai near Peravurani was nabbed by the public for allegedly trying to rob a house on Friday and handed over to the police.

The Peravurani police took custody of him and after interrogation, Sub Inspector Thangavel and constable Veeramani escorted Ravikanth to produce him before the Pattukkottai Judicial Magistrate.

As it got delayed, the police took Ravikanth to Pattukkottai town police station and put him in a cell for the night.

Police claimed that early on Sunday, Ravikanth was found hanging from the ceiling of the cell. He had used his dhoti to hang himself. The personnel at the station informed senior officials and Ravikanth’s family members. The body was sent to the Pattukkottai Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Ravikanth’s relatives who gathered at the hospital alleged that there were several unanswered questions in the mysterious death and the police personnel concerned must be interrogated. They also questioned why a person secured on Friday was not produced before the court till Sunday.