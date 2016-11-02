A 45-year-old lorry driver of Vazhapadi, who was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital with burns, died on Monday evening. Paramasivam was married to Umarani and has two sons and a daughter. Following a dispute, Umarani doused kerosene and set herself ablaze on Sunday. During his attempt to rescue his wife, flames engulfed Paramasivam. Both suffered burns and were admitted to hospital. Umarani died on Sunday.

Youth arrested

A 25-year-old construction worker was arrested by the police on the charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Namagiripettai here on Tuesday. The police said that T. Boopathi of Pudupatti lured the girl with the promise of marriage and abused her. Based on a complaint, the Namagiripettai police arrested Boopathi.