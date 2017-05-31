Man arrested for raping minor

more-in

The police have arrested a 55-year-old man for raping and impregnating a minor girl near Omarabad on Wednesday.

Salim, a relative of the 15-year-old girl, allegedly raped her over a period of time when her parents had gone to work. He had threatened her against disclosing the crime to her family, police said.

The girl had complained of lower abdomen pain a few days ago and her father had taken her to Jayapal (65), who was later found to be a quack. After tests confirmed that she was six months pregnant, Jayapal referred her to Jayalakshmi (80), a resident of Chellapalli near Pernambut for abortion. The girl was delivered of a baby, which however died within an hour on Monday. Her father carried the body of the baby in a bag and brought the girl to the Omarabad police station and lodged a complaint against Salim.

While a team of police and health officials nabbed Jayapal and Jayalakshmi on Tuesday, they are yet to be formally arrested. Police have registered a case under section 314 of Indian Penal Code against the two.

Salim has been booked under sections of IPC including on charges of rape and criminal intimidation and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said Jayalakshmi had allegedly conducted a number of illegal abortions in Pernambut and the procedures were conducted in a “dangerous” manner.