She had ‘eloped’ with a man of T. Karungulam in Chathirakudi police limit

: The police traced a Malaysian woman of Indian origin to Coimbatore after she went missing in Kuala Lumpur and arrived here with her paramour, a native of this district, and was serving as a priest of Murugan Temple in Kuala Lumpur.

It turned out to be a challenging task for the police when the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), on being requested by the office of the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai, called up to help the family members, who flew down from Malaysia, to trace the missing woman.

When Ms. Buvana (name changed), who was managing the ‘Palanivel Restaurant’ in Kuala Lumpur went missing on September 12, her family members found that the temple priest S Velmurugan (46), who visited the restaurant on daily basis for taking food, too was missing and traced his origin to this district.

After landing in Chennai, the woman’s mother, sister and brother approached the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai who, in turn sought the assistance of DGP office.

As the priest hailed from T Karungulam in Chathirakudi police limit, the DGP office alerted the police here.

The Inspector of police, who was entrusted with the task, was clueless about the whereabouts of the duo. However, she found that the ‘couple’ had gone to Coimbatore. She led a team and ‘rescued’ the woman a couple of days ago and handed her over to the family members, the police said.

As she would not get the visa immediately, Buvana (43) had taken a return ticket for September 19 but chose to remain with the priest. Velmurugan left for Coimbatore after telling his wife that he had got an offer to work as priest in a temple there. He has a house at Manamadurai and three sons.

The family members presented Ms. Buvana at the office of the Consulate General of Malaysia on Monday. After paying the fine for her overstay and completing other formalities, Buvana is likely to go back with her family members in a couple of days.

She had realised her ‘mistake’ and would be returning on her own volition, the sources said.

