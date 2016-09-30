DIFFERENT VOICES:The public hearing on girivalam path widening project in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

While some argued for road development on one side, others are concerned about the project posing threat to ecology

Most of the participants at the public hearing conducted by the committee appointed by National Green Tribunal (South Zone) to look into issues relating to the Girivalam path widening project opposed cutting trees.

Members of the committee K.Sampath Kumar and T.Sekar conducted the public hearing at the Collectorate here on Thursday in the presence of District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere and Superintendent of Police R.Ponni, District Revenue Officer S.Palani.

Several of those who opposed the project in its present form said path widening may be allowed on the left side of the road.

Former Gingee MLA Ganeshkumar of the PMK, one of the petitioners Arumugam, Ramamurthi and Sathishkumar demanded that the an emergency lane provided in the interest of devotees and local residents as the crowd for girivalam was growing every month.

P.Natarajan, an advocate and convener of Tiruvannamalai Girivalam Path Environmental Protection Committee, said that path widening should not be made on the hill side as proposed now. He also said no Detailed Project Report had been prepared and there was no Environment Impact Assessment of the project. The project posed a threat to ponds along the Girivalam path, he said.

Vakkadai Purushothaman of a farmers association said the path should be widened as there was not enough space for people to walk.

But Sivayoga Mithra, a devotee, said vehicles sped and walking became unsafe for devotees. If the road was widened and trees destroyed, it would cause discomfort to devotees.

M.Krishnamurthi of Adaiyur village said several tanks and wildlife had already fallen prey to development.

Hindu Munnani district secretary A.M.Senthil and Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Sivababu argued for path widening as during rescue effort would be difficult emergencies.

Psychiatrist Dr. Seetha said path widening was not necessary and emergency centres should be set up by doctors. Kuzhanthaivel of Lions Club said roads should not be developed at the cost of the forest.

Venkatesh, a petitioner, said since the road width cannot be uniform, crowd movement of would be hampered.

Activist Kumar Ambayiram, Exnora State vice president Indirarajan, writer Karuna, activist L.Alagesan were among the prominent people spoke against the project.