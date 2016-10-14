Virudhunagar district administration on Friday began a major eviction of buildings in Thanthai Periyar Nagar encroaching upon Sirukulam tank here based on a Supreme Court order.

Amidst tight security by scores of police personnel, the Revenue officials started the eviction at 9.30 a.m.

Out of the 128 buildings identified to have encroached upon the Sirukulam tank, the officials targeted commercial buildings on Friday.

"We made public announcement last evening (Thursday) that only shops would be removed today (on Friday). We will give one week time for others to shift their properties," the Sivakasi Assistant Collector, Amarkushwaha, said.

Over two acres of kanmai pormoboke of the tank with a water spread area of 32 acres had been encroached upon for more than three decades.

Based on a public interest litigation filed by the Sivakasi Tax Payers' Association, the Supreme Court ordered eviction in 2012.

However, the eviction planned in 2012 was abruptly stopped after an auto-driver, K. Ganesan, committed suicide by self-immolation.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court gave time for the district administration to provide alternative accommodation for the encroachers.

Out of the total 128 buildings, only 67 were houses, 34 commercial buildings, 23 residential-cum-shops, two Government buildings and two temples.

"As per the Government guidelines, 61 persons were eligible for alternate accommodation and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has constructed 176 flats in nearby Anaiyur. Forty one persons from Thanthai Periyar Nagar have been allotted flats and orders passed," Mr. Amarkushwaha said.

"The keys are ready at my office, and people can take it anytime," he said.

Huge posse of police personnel, led by the Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, were posted to prevent any untoward incident.

Riot control vehicle, fire tenders, and ambulances were also stationed at the venue to meet any eventuality.