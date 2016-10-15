Virudhunagar district administration, armed with an SC order, demolishes buildings encroaching on tank

Virudhunagar district administration on Friday began a major eviction of buildings in Thanthai Periyar Nagar that were encroaching upon Sirukulam tank here based on a Supreme Court order. Amidst tight security by hundreds of police personnel and revenue officials started the eviction drive at 9.30 a.m.

Out of the 128 buildings that have been identified as having encroached upon the tank, the officials targeted commercial buildings on Friday. “We made a public announcement last evening (Thursday) that only shops and commercial establishments would be removed today (on Friday). We will give one week’s time for others to shift their properties on their own,” Sivakasi Sub-Collector Amar Kushwaha said.

Over two acres of poromboke land of the tank with a water spread area of 32 acres had been under encroachment for more than three decades.

Based on a public interest litigation filed by Sivakasi Tax Payers’ Association, the Supreme Court had ordered eviction in 2012. However, the eviction planned then was abruptly stopped after an auto driver, K. Ganesan, committed suicide by self-immolation against the move.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court gave time for the district administration to provide alternative accommodation for the encroachers.

Out of the 128 buildings, 67 were houses, 34 commercial buildings, 23 residential-cum-shops, two government buildings and two temples.

“As per the government guidelines, 61 persons were eligible for alternative accommodation and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has constructed 176 flats in nearby Anaiyur. Forty one persons from Thanthai Periyar Nagar have been allotted flats and orders in thsi regard have been passed,” Mr. Kushwaha said.

“The keys are ready at my office, and people can take them any time,” he said.

A large number of police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan, were posted to prevent any untoward incident.

A riot control vehicle, fire tenders and ambulances were also stationed at the venue. However, there was no protest from the squatters, the police said.

The police personnel caught hold of a 38-year-old man, who was running into the tank with a bottle of kerosene.