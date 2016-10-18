Increase special rate to senior citizens

Over the past two decades, the interest rates in the banks are being reduced considerably, causing difficulties for the senior citizens over 65 years whose population is increasing steadily.

Many in that group can lead a dignified, healthy and more productive life in their own homes if they can deposit their excess money in a safe place like a bank where it can earn a decent interest and provide them with an additional source of income.

But banks offer senior citizens a special interest rate on their fixed deposits which is up to 0.5 per cent per annum higher than the prescribed rate of interest which is very minimal and hence that special rate should be increased to 1 per cent.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil.

Bad condition

of bus stands

The condition of the bus stands in Tuticorin, Palayamkottai, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam and Kaliakkavilai is not up to the mark. To begin with, the toilet facilities in these bus stands must be improved. Besides, the roads in most of these bus stands are damaged, causing hardship to buses and commuters.

What is worse, the seating system in almost all these bus stands has got damaged, thus becoming unfit for use. As for the Marthandam bus stand, there have been many reports of unhealthy conditions despite the fact that the Marthandam bus stand was renewed and opened up recently.

P. Senthil Saravana Durai,

Vazhavallan.

Hats off administration

Kudos to the district administration for having made very good arrangements on the climactic days of Dasara at Kulasekarapattinam. The services rendered by the Collector of Thoothukudi M. Ravikumar and Deputy Inspector General of police R. Dhinakaran are to be specially commended as the rituals were carried out peacefully without any hitch, despite mammoth gathering.

However, it is reported that traffic jams occurred in Thiruchendur, Udangudi, Sattankulam and some other places, causing inconvenience to the devotees to reach their destinations.

This particular aspect may kindly be considered in coming years.

Mahalingam Yaaman,

Thoothukudi.