Plinth area rate

Rates for valuation of buildings for rent calculation purpose by Public Works Department and for the purpose of collection of stamp duty by Registration Department was approved for the year 2015-16 with effect from 01.08.2015 to 31.07.2016. Hence, no plinth area rate was approved by the Chief Engineer (Building) of the PWD, Chennai. Documents registered with buildings of all nature - related to conveyance, settlement, partition, exchange - after registration was not returned to the parties due to non-availability of plinth area rates for the year 2016-17. Registering parties are put to much hardship as they are not in a position to get the document after registration. Hence, I request the Chief Buildings Engineer (Buildings), PWD, Chennai, to publish the plinth area rates for the year 2016-17 as early as possible for the benefit of the public.

G. Muthuramalingam,

Panagudi

Fogging needed

Dengue outbreak will never occur if the Department of Health undertakes fogging operation in waterlogged spots frequently. Anti-larvae chemicals should also be sprayed for exterminating mosquitoes which spread diseases. Prevention is better than cure.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Inconvenience for pedestrians

TM Road that connects Tirunelveli Junction and Periyar Bus Stand is always congested as pedestrians use the main road for reaching either the bus stand or the railway station since the pavements on both sides of the road are narrow, and also with uneven flooring. The shop owners have put up their own staircases protruding into the pavement or raised the pathway to their convenience. In addition, certain eateries alongside have their frying pans and switched-on gas stoves in the front to attract customers. This ‘open set-up’ is a threat to the passersby. Since parking facilities have been earmarked on both sides of the road, the road becomes more congested during peak hours in the morning and evening when many trains either arrive or depart. Hence, the pavement should be widened and the flooring made even. The open kitchens in front of eateries must not be permitted. Above all, the parking area on the TM roadside must be shifted to the Railway Feeder Road on the north and southern side of the railway station where enough space is available.

J. Baby Harline,

Palayamkottai

Groom athletes in remote villages

Congratulations to the differently abled youth, Thangavelu Mariappan, who brought laurels to our country by winning Gold in the men’s high-jump T-42 event at the Paralympics and made every Indian proud. Our Chief Minister who has a soft corner for sportspersons deserves merit for her immediate grant of Rs. 2 crore and it is going to be a real encouragement to athletes of Tamil Nadu. If NGOs and corporates in our State come forward to identify and groom young athletes from remote villages and give them proper training with modern techniques and infrastructure, they can win medals in Tokyo Olympic 2020.

E. Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Crowd in front of schools

Thousands of students study in the schools near Palayamkottai bus stand. During evening hours, parents, van drivers and autoricksahw drivers wait in front of the school gates to pick up the students after school hours. The crowd becomes heavy and unmanageable, affecting movement of vehicles and pedestrians on High Ground Road and Punithavathiar Street. It will be better if a couple of traffic policemen are posted in the area for the safety of school children and to facilitate free movement of vehicles. Moreover, if the school authorities make the students disperse in a staggered manner, say with a gap of 15 or 20 minutes, it would go a long way in reducing the crowd at the gates to some extent.

S. Rajkumar Immanuel,

Palayamkottai

Road in bad shape

KTC Nagar is an important and thickly-populated township within the periphery of Tirunelveli city. Due to its strategic location at the intersection of NH7 and NH7A and its proximity to GH, medical college, district courts, law college and other educational institutions, a large number of people prefer to reside here. Whereas, unjustifiably, a major part of the township is still under the civic administration of Keelanatham village panchayat, Mangamma Salai, the arterial road which connects NH7A and Seevalaperi Road is partly maintained by Tirunelveli city Municipal Corporation (about 0.5 km) and partly by Keelanatham village panchayat (about 2.5 km). The road under panchayat limits is in a very bad shape, and unfit for use by pedestrians and those using vehicles. I request the authorities to take immediate action to repair or re-lay the road before monsoon.

R. Nambi,

Tirunelveli

Sanskrit as

language of study

The New Education Policy to be announced by the Central government has emphasised the need to introduce Sanskrit as a language of study right from school. An ancient language, it is the root of of our rich religious culture and tradition. Invariably all our scriptures are all in Sanskrit only and so are our Ayurvedic treatises. To know Sanskrit is to know our Sanatha Dharma in all its entirety. Once, an Indian Scholar, Gupta, paid a visit to Albert Einstein who greeted him in Sanskrit. When the Indian scholar pleaded ignorance, Einstein said, “you have come from India, the land of Sanskrit and yet you have not cared to learn the great language.” He showed him his library with Sanskrit works such as Bhagavad Gita. The scientist also added that the scriptures formed the basis of his research. A prophet, it is said, is not honoured in his place of birth. It is true of Sanskrit. It is not without reason Max Muller translated Upanishads into English. The Indian intelligentsia, who oppose Sanskrit tooth and nail, are true devotees of Macaulay ,who aimed at depriving Indians of their Indianness and hence the nation should raise as one man to protect its valuable cultural roots.

G. Nataraja Perumal,

Elathur