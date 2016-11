RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumandirathil Baktiyin Sirappu’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Avvai Kural’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts Upanishad classes, 164 South Veli Street, 6.45. p.m.

World YWCA/YMCA Week of Prayer and World Fellowship: Rev. Ratnaraj Jeyasingh speaks, YMCA Madurai Rural Community Development Project, Rajapudhukudi, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Ramana Kendram: Punarvasu satsangam, Ramana Sahasranamam, meditation, talk by Dr. Kalarani Rengasamy, No. 11 Chokkappa Naicker Street, 6 p.m.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: Remembering V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, R. Chokkalingam, president presides, Simmakkal, 8.50 a.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Gandhi Memorial Museum & CEPCHIRA: Inter-religious prayer meeting, T.R. Dhinakaran, chairman, presides, Peace Park, 4.30 p.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Topkids: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur, 6.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Vickram College of Engineering: Launch of TCS IRM digital zone by Dr. G. Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor, VIT University, S. Manishwara Raja, Regional Passport Officer, address, college chairman M.K.S. Sreenivasan presides, Vickram Teacher Training College campus, 12.25 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: Dr. Dheep speaks on ‘Stress management’, Hotel Fortune Pandiyan, 6 p.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Hindi class for students by R. Natarajan, Education Officer, Museum campus, 5.30 p.m.

Madurai Seed: Puduyugam, a booklet, release function, Prof. P. Sumedha of Fatima College, chief guest, Prof. T.D. Ponmalar releases booklet, D. Vindiya, SEED president, presides, Karumbalai, 6.30 p.m.

Janata Dal: Remembering V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, garlanding statue at Simmakkal by K. John Moses, State general secretary, Simmakkal, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Maniyammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.