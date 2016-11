RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Shanmuga Kavasam’ by Shanmuga Tirukkumaran, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Kanda Sashti utsavam; Shanmugarchana, 7 a.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Discourse on ‘Mamuni Etrum Deepa Oli’ by Koodal N. Raghavan, Tallakulam, 6.30 p.m.

Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple: Kanda Sashti festival; Maha Skanda homam, 5 a.m.; Rudra japam, 6 a.m.; lakshachana, 9 a.m.; procession of deity, Netaji Road, 7 p.m.

Mayilvel Murugan Temple: Kanda Sashti festival; abishekam, 7.15 a.m.; procession of deity, 4 p.m.; Soorasamharam, Melakkal Road, Kochadai, 5 p.m.

Navaneethakrishnaswamy Devasthanam: Kanda Sashti utsavam, Ramayana Chavadi, 6 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruppugazh’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Iravathanallur, 5 p.m.

Tiruppugazh Sabha: Kanda Sashti festival; puja, South Adi Street, 9 a.m.; discourse by K. Sivakumar, Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Mahabharatham’ by A. Ganesan, 5.45 p.m.; aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Samananda conducts Bhagavad Gita class, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Ilakkiya Inbam’ by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

National Cadet Corps: Cancer awareness rally, Gandhi Museum, 8 a.m.

Yadava College: 37th Graduation Day; V. Ramakrishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, addresses; A. M. S. Gunaseelan, Officer on Special Duty, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, distributes diplomas, Tiruppalai, 11 a.m.

Vickram College of Engineering: Seventh State-level inter-school volleyball tournament, Enathi, 9 a.m.

Raja College of Engineering and Technology: Seminar on ‘Stress management for higher secondary teachers;’ R. Raja Govindasamy, Director, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College; Dheep of Topkids and Rani Chakkaravarthy of Rakshana Child Guidance Centre address, Auditorium, 9.30 a.m.

Velammal Medical College: Blood Donors’ Day; M. Anbukani, Managing Director, Penguin Apparels; K. N. K. Karthik, president, K. L. N. Sourashtra College of Engineering Council, and V. M. James of Indian Red Cross Society address; M. V. Muthuramalingam, chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, presides, Ring Road, 10 a.m.

Adhyapana School: Finale of Commerce and Computer Science Week celebration, Dindigul Highway, 1 p.m.

Indian 3 C School: Programme on ‘Happy parenting;’Chandramouli and Nowshath address; PL. Ramanathan presides, Vilacheri Main Road, 9.30 a.m.

Topkids: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur, 6.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; 14 Vaidyanatha Iyer Street, Shenoy Nagar, 7 p.m.