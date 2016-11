Velammal Medical College and Hospital: Continuous medical education programme on ‘Primary complex TKR,’ 8.30 a.m.; S. Rajasekaran of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, delivers Prof. A. Devadoss oration on ‘Professional excellence,’ Auditorium, 12 noon.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street, 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 K. K. Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m. (for women) and 6.30 p.m.

